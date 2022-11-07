A young Nigerian man spent money without caution in a club as he threw it around fun seekers after he had bought an expensive drink

Many people who watched his video online found it amusing that a lady beside him stretched out her hand for money

A few TikTokers advised him to calm down with his new wealth and consider not spending frivolously

A young Nigerian man, @wfsmite1, showed off his wealth in a club and got everyone's attention. After buying one of the expensive drinks in the club, his purchase was announced.

Club waiters took his drink to him in a procession only meant for people who spend thousands of naira on bottles of drink.

People were amazed at the way a lady stylishly begged him. Photo source: TikTok/@wfsmite1

Source: UGC

Man spent big in club

Immediately his bottle got him, the man started throwing money around him to show he is the next big thing.

He turned towards the table beside him and threw some money. A lady who was amazed by his show of wealth stretched out her hand in a beggarly manner.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with over 4,000 likes.

Legit.ng compile some of the reactions below:

Emmy Emirate said:

"New taker calm down. Ask old taker weytin sub."

Konvidenxe said:

"Who notice the lady stretching her hands."

Uchenna kenneth Ukwuaku said:

"That begging, hand for me, she was like bro let me have some, stylishly."

favzylove22 said:

"That girl I love the kind mind wen u get....even if camera wan video me he nr concern me naija hard."

shekinah Zara Ankeli said:

"na that girl reaction dey give me Joy. Spend small small abeg so that we go fit buy house."

user6416231281879 said:

"New taker didn't read the code of conduct, body go soon tellam."

