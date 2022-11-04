A Nigerian man who was taken to the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC as a child by his mother has grown up and graduated from university

The young man named Ayo Kunle has also gone for his NYSC like his mother and returned to honour her specially

Photos he posted on Twitter shows him as a kid in his mother's arms while she was serving and then now when he finished his own service

A Nigerian woman who was a nursing mother when she did her youth service has had the honour of seeing the child she was nursing wear the NYSC uniform.

The woman took her then little son, Ayo Kunle to camp many years ago when she was younger.

Ayo Kunle has also passed out of NYSC and returned to honour his mother. Photo credit: @ayo_kunle.

Source: Twitter

An old photo posted on Twitter shows little Ayo wearing his mother's NYSC cap while she was in her khaki.

His mother was carrying him in her arms and beaming with smiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ayo has now grown up, graduated from school and has passed out of the NYSC and then returned home to honour his mother.

In the same way his other allowed him to wear her cap back then, he also placed his cap on his mother's head.

The two moving photos has gone viral on Twitter, garnering over 64,000 likes and more than 7,000 retweets.

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@MaureenOshio said:

"You serve twice."

@FoodiesAffairNG reacted:

"This thing is making me very happy. If you’re in Lagos, please DM me your mummy’s address, she deserves some Bolé and grilled fish."

@Baianoanfield said:

"This is the most beautiful pic I have seen today,Ur mum deserves all the good things coming her way."

@zainab_ayoo reacted:

"This is the sweetest picture I've seen today. God bless your mom."

Woman buys a car after NYSC

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman bought a car immediately after her NYSC in 1981.

According to her, after she finished her NYSC in 1981, she got a job as a teacher at Queens School, Ilorin where she was paid N295 monthly.

The woman named Iyabo Alabi said she bought her first car for the sum of N3,800; the story has attracted comments from Nigerians on Facebook.

Source: Legit.ng