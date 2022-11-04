A baby boy named Jace had a funny reaction after drinking a liquid that didn't taste right

Jace's mum, Sylvia Samone, posted a video showing how he squeezed his face in reaction to what he drank

His funny-looking face has generated laughter and hilarious reactions from a lot of TikTokers who shared their thoughts in the comments

A little boy named Jace has gone viral on TikTok due to his innocent reaction to the taste of a liquid he drank.

Jace's mum, identified on TikTok as Sylvia Samone, posted the video capturing when the bottle of liquid touched his mouth.

Jace squeezed his face in reaction to what he drank. Photo credit: TikTok/@sylviasamone.

The name of whatever was in the bottle was not stated, but it clearly did not taste nice on the boy's tongue.

Bitter liquid in Jace's tongue

As soon as Jace took one gulp of the substance, he removed his mouth speedily and began to move his lips in a funny way.

He turned away and made efforts to swallow and lick off the liquid from his mouth. A lot of people find his reaction to be very hilarious.

Sylvia wrote while posting the video:

"Jace has to be the funniest baby I know."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Monae said:

"He is toooooo cutee."

@Monique McSturn reacted:

"This sound is perfect."

@claire mawisa said:

"Perfect sound."

@Nosipho Gabela reacted:

"POV: you are taking a shot of tequila."

@anthonykenneth713 said:

"Bro's intelligently mesmerizing."

@iam_c.o.n.c.e.i.t.e.d reacted:

"He's too cute."

@zidanzaman5

"You know other babies."

@Tanisha said:

"He’s so adorable."

@Coconut said:

"My brother's name is Jace."

