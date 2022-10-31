"She Trusts Him": Lady With Nice Shape Performs Acrobatic Moves, Balances Like Bird on Man's Hand in Video
- A confident young lady joined hands with an energetic man to pull off eye-pooping acrobatic moves in a street
- In a beautiful video posted on TikTok, the lady first stood on the the man's sturdy shoulders before turning upside down
- She was able to balance pretty well on his palms, perching precariously like a bird in a video that has earned them praises
The video of a pretty lady who performed hair-raising acrobatic moves has caught the attention of TikTok users.
In the interesting video posted by @aliasylla032, the lady confidently stepped up to the occasion as she betrayed no form of fear.
She first climbed and stood on the shoulders of an energetic man who performed with her in the streets.
She then joined her palms with his and released herself into the air, turning upside down like a bat.
She trusted the young man
Haven shown a lot of strength and confidence, the lady was hailed in the comment section by TikTokers who said she showed a lot of trust.
The man too showed a lot of strength because he held the lady in his palms so confidently that those standing by simply marvelled.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from TikTok users
@Precious Odun said:
"Wow but it can never be me."
@BiG commented:
"Nothing but trust. Without trust this will be a failed performance."
@brahazardjunior said:
"The trust the girl has for the guy lasted more than my previous relationship.""
@Oluwadamilola said:
"This is so lovely."
@Marian 120 reacted:
"She is amazing."
@Lisa said:
"Amazing and the lady looked extra beautiful with the flowing outfit she was wearing."
@joydeep1 commented:
"Hmm not me and you because I am not ready to loose my life In the hands of my follow human being."
@gameTXC said:
"The risk is much oooo! Be careful."
@Justyes commented:
"Wow! She’s beautiful and strong young lady."
@Forever Bless said:
"She just climbed like she climbing a ladder."
Man named Black Panther because of his acrobatic moves
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an energetic young man performed beautiful acrobatic moves in the air.
In a video shared on TikTok, the young man leapt into the air and tumbled perfectly.
The way he landed on his feet made people to call him Black Panther.
Source: Legit.ng