A confident young lady joined hands with an energetic man to pull off eye-pooping acrobatic moves in a street

In a beautiful video posted on TikTok, the lady first stood on the the man's sturdy shoulders before turning upside down

She was able to balance pretty well on his palms, perching precariously like a bird in a video that has earned them praises

The video of a pretty lady who performed hair-raising acrobatic moves has caught the attention of TikTok users.

In the interesting video posted by @aliasylla032, the lady confidently stepped up to the occasion as she betrayed no form of fear.

The lady and the man attracted the attention of passersby who stopped to watch their acrobatic moves. Photo credit: Tiktok/@aliasylla032.

She first climbed and stood on the shoulders of an energetic man who performed with her in the streets.

She then joined her palms with his and released herself into the air, turning upside down like a bat.

She trusted the young man

Haven shown a lot of strength and confidence, the lady was hailed in the comment section by TikTokers who said she showed a lot of trust.

The man too showed a lot of strength because he held the lady in his palms so confidently that those standing by simply marvelled.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Precious Odun said:

"Wow but it can never be me."

@BiG commented:

"Nothing but trust. Without trust this will be a failed performance."

@brahazardjunior said:

"The trust the girl has for the guy lasted more than my previous relationship.""

@Oluwadamilola said:

"This is so lovely."

@Marian 120 reacted:

"She is amazing."

@Lisa said:

"Amazing and the lady looked extra beautiful with the flowing outfit she was wearing."

@joydeep1 commented:

"Hmm not me and you because I am not ready to loose my life In the hands of my follow human being."

@gameTXC said:

"The risk is much oooo! Be careful."

@Justyes commented:

"Wow! She’s beautiful and strong young lady."

@Forever Bless said:

"She just climbed like she climbing a ladder."

