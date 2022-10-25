A Chinese boy, 12, couldn't take it anymore and shed tears out of frustration while teaching his younger sister maths

He tearfully explained to an adult in the background that his sister kept insisting that there are two right angles in the picture

But the young boy insisted and has shown her that she is wrong as there are actually three right angles

A video of a frustrated Chinese boy crying while teaching his younger sister maths has gone viral on social media.

Today shared the clip on Facebook, explaining that the 12-year-old boy had volunteered to teach his sister her homework after seeing his mother get frustrated with girl.

He was frustrated. Photo Credit: Today

He however started gently but soon had a meltdown as he couldn't take her stubbornness anymore.

Tearfully explaining to an adult in the background who said he can not be a teacher, the lad said the problem is that there are three right angles but his sister thinks otherwise.

Despite pointing the three right angles to her in the pictures, his sister insisted that there are two.

The clip has amassed 11 million views and over 37k comments as of the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Eve Line said:

"Such a sad video. Looks like both the children are very tired, they are crying because they’re exhausted. They need to go to sleep. It’s no use to try to study under these circumstances. It’s a waste of time, and the brother knows it."

Linyien Wa*ng said:

"She's obviously struggling. At this day and age people are still so ignorant about learning disabilities and educators still not properly equipped with tools to help students that don't fit the molds. So easy to blame these kids labeling them "stubborn", accusing them of refusing to care, when adults don't have a better solution."

Josh Loomis said:

"I once had my daughter question an answer I had helped her with when she was doing her middle school biology homework. She looked me dead in the face and asked if I was sure. I have a PhD in biology and have been a college professor for 18 years."

Maxim Fevina Bilung said:

"He's crying because he wants to hit his sister but can't he's frustrated of teaching her same thing again n again."

