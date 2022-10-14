A purse presumably lost some 63 years ago has been found in a school where the owner must have lost it

The owner of the purse has been identified as Beverly Williams who passed on in 2016, but her daughter has been identified

Found in the purse include personal details of the Willians and photos of her when she was a little kid

A purse lost around 1959 by a woman known as Beverly Williams has been found under the floorboards of a Texas school.

The purse was found some 63 years after it was lost at Clear Creek Independent School District.

The purse was lost at a school in Texas. Photo credit: KHOU.

The daughter of the woman who lost the item has been identified and she will soon pick it up.

Sadly, Beverly, the original owner of the purse passed away in 2016 before the missing item was found in 2022.

Discovery announced on Facebook

When the purse was discovered by the school, it made efforts to find the original owner, including a Facebook announcement.

LCHS Vice President Richard Lewis said:

"The purse was full of what looked like a wallet, and it turned out to be a diary. Picture it as today's Facebook: you're putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with."

"One of the photos in there was her at 9.5 months and it said 1946 on it, so that approximates her age at 76 years old.

"She's the youngest of four sisters. The mother signed a note as Mrs. Frank Williams, so we have a picture of [the dad] but we don't know her first name."

The purse was found around October 5 and the woman's daughter was said to have been blow away when she heard the news.

