A little girl with a very pretty face has become a Tiktok sensation after her video was posted on the platform

The pretty girl behaved like an adult, displaying a girlish attitude that has stunned many TikTokers

Her beauty has taken many by storm even as some say they though she is a baby doll given the way her face shone

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

TikTok users have been stunned by the impressive beauty of a little girl who has an adult attitude.

A short clip of the girl shared on the platform has taken many by stormed and gathered many engagements.

The beauty of the little girl has made her a TikTok sensation. Photo credit: TikTok/@wildaminaj1.

Source: UGC

In the video, the girl's hair was well done, looking like a wig that flows down her gorgeous face.

The level of her beauty in the video is so high that someone said they thought the girl is doll.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She has an adult attitude

It is not only her beauty that got people talking, the way she focused while watching cartoon got people stunned.

She had the air of an adult and she is so confident and did not betray any form of sign of shyness. Someone was touching her face and she pushed the person's hand away.

The video has gathered a lot of engagements as many people are expressing deep admiration for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of pretty girl with attitude

@#emmywinch said:

"The problem she also knows that she's pretty and cute."

@Kingsley Nana Qwhame commented:

"I think she is watching cartoons on the Tv."

@user368722168 said:

"A princess and more."

@Smallie_ 592 commented:

"I swear I thought she was a doll."

@Humble Babe said:

"I swear this baby is very beautiful."

@Bhad_indian7 commented:

"Omg her beauty almost look unreal. She's adorable."

@De Troy said:

"Common allow the little angel watch her Cocomelon."

@BlackChiney Harris said:

"She should be on a magazine."

Man uses rope to hold a baby

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian dad used rope to hold his son.

In a stunning video, the young dad could no longer bear it as the baby refused to stay one place.

He used the rope to hold him to a chair so that he too can rest.

Source: Legit.ng