A pretty Ghanaian lady knelt down before her parents to receive some blessings before she moved to the UK

The mum and dad showered her with good wishes while placing hand on her head the night before her journey

Afrapapabi shared a video of when she arrived the UK and also showed herself off in the streets of Oyinbo land

TikTokers are commenting on a video of a Ghanaian lady who recently moved abroad in search of greener pastures.

The short clip was posted on the platform by Afrapapabi, and it shows the lady receiving blessings from her dad and mum.

Afrapapabi said she could not leave without the parental blessings she received before leaving Ghana. Photo credit: TikTok/@afrapapabi.

She counted down from 7 days before her departure and showed how she prepared before leaving the country.

It was the night before her journey, so she could not leave without having her parents around and receiving blessings from them.

She knelt for her father before flying to the UK

She knelt down and he placed his hand on her head and prayed for her, offering parental blessings as she leaves abroad.

The video has melted several hearts on TikTok as many said they are tapping into the lady's blessings.

The end of the clip showed the lady landing at the Heathrow Airport, and also when she flexed in the streets of UK.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@Livvy said:

"I tap into this blessings."

@daniellamensah749 said:

"Come take me oooo."

@user5001555107431 commented:

"Just easy like that? I tap into your blessing."

@Afivi_coco said:

"How do you people get visa."

@kwateng.mickey reacted:

"I think I know the guy who's driving you in the UK. Did he live in Kumasi? Santasi to be precise?"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady recently moved to the UK.

But when she was about to leave for the airport, her mother became emotional.

At the moment she was being driven to the airport by her dad, the woman fought back tears.

A lot of people expressed the fact that they will miss her as she is also a TikTok star.

She shared the video showing when she landed in the UK as she prayed that the country would be good to her.

