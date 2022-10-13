A black woman @africanaunty01 has gone viral on social media after sharing a video on popular app, TikTok

The excited woman shared a video of her protruding belly and revealed that she got pregnant at nearly 60

Netizens have reacted massively to her video as several mothers wished for such to happen to them

The trending video of a beautiful woman who got pregnant at nearly 60 has surprised people on social media.

The young woman named @africanaunty01 on TikTok shared a video of herself flaunting her baby bump.

Pregnant woman flaunts baby bump Photo Credit: @africanaunty01 / TikTok

Source: UGC

In her caption, she said everyone thought she would be done with childbirth at 38, but nature had other plans for her.

She also claimed in the comments section that she stopped seeing her monthly flow 16 years ago.

In her words:

"When they say have your children before 38, but at nearly 60 you have the shock of your life. My period gone over 16 years. This is a Miracle and pension baby. Me and deek will forever be friends."

Massive reactions as woman gets pregnant at nearly 60

@sherriemorse2 said:

"Wow I remember when my gynaecologist advised me to be careful, that at my age all my hormones were still normal and this can happen. I'd go mental."

@southernvoice_5 stated:

"This post gives me HOPE! I’m in my early 50s and want to experience birth at least once. Thank you."

@sheronspikes reacted:

"My mother-in-law had my husband when she was 59. You go girl."

@user5148085287303 commented:

"A 56 friend of mine thought she was menopausal and her big tum was bloating! She thought labour pains were a kidney stone. SURPRISE! Beautiful baby."

@andreaedwards43 remarked:

"And you shall be like the tree by the rivers of waters and her leaves shall not wither the most high degreed it so sis congrats."

@melkydiamond1 said:

"Not me having my 5th child one month ago at age 37 and my OB saying it’s a high-risk pregnancy because of my age!"

@virgob13 reacted:

"What in the Abraham, Sarah, and Isaac is going on here! Congratulations family!"

Watch the video below:

Excited woman flaunts baby bump as she gets pregnant after years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who has been expecting children in her marriage went online to make a dance video in celebration of her pregnancy.

The woman revealed that she finally got pregnant after three years of marriage. She danced, holding her baby bump. Many people took to her comment section to celebrate God's goodness in her life, as some said they have also been expecting to take in too.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 800 comments with over 17,000 likes.

