A Nigerian man has relocated his wife to the United States where he is based five years after they got married

His excited wife shared a video capturing her relocation journey as she bade long distance relationship goodbye

Social media users however had a lot of advise to dish out to her as they wished the couple well overseas

A Nigerian man has been hailed on social media for making sure his wife joined him in America.

This is after his wife took to TikTok to share the news along with a video of her relocation to the US.

She was received at the airport by her husband. Photo Credit: TikTok/@zeezhikbabe

Source: UGC

The excited woman expressed relief that what had been a long distance relationship finally came to an end.

The couple who has been married for five years shared a sweet moment at a US airport as the man received his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She struck poses with balloons bearing nice messages he had welcomed her with. She went on to share a video taken as they drove on a US road.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

TintedportableBackup said:

"Am so happy for you can’t wait to my husband to been should come and pick me."

ayesha78 said:

"Welcome to the stressful life now being in America. May you and your husband live a happy life."

Rhoda Ro said:

"Welcome dear. Please appreciate him. Don’t disappoint him. Listen to him. Make him your best friend. Communication is the key. All the best dear."

Kofi Owusu-Sarpong said:

"Congrats just remember all that it took him to get you here and be grateful to him and your marriage will last forever."

moyoaribatise000000000 said:

"Congratulations happy you but be careful plsssss of friends and stay strong with him plssssss."

Colahlawrenze said:

"Congratulations, Please appreciate the guy and don’t keep friends so that they won’t mislead you…werey people plenty here o. Ire o!"

Nigerian lady flies abroad to meet her Oyibo lover

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had flown abroad to meet an Oyinbo man she had been dating online for 6 months.

The excited lady took to TikTok to share a video from her first physical meeting with the man.

She captured how she arrived at the Nigerian airport with a female friend and finally boarded the aeroplane. The lady also flaunted her passport in the course of the clip. Another scene showed her and the man in bed as he avoided the camera's capture while she did a velfie.

Source: Legit.ng