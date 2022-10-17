A video of a woman surprising her husband who has been away for a while with her seven months pregnancy has got people talking

In the viral clip, the man hugged the woman tight after she jumped in his front from where she was hiding

Many TikTokers who watched the video were filled with question as some wanted to know how come the husband did not know of the pregnancy

A young man has made a video of the moment his wife caught him unawares as they hugged at the airport with a seven-month-old pregnancy.

In the clip, the lady with her big baby bump stood with her kid as she awaited the arrival of her husband.

Many people wanted to know how she was able to hide the pregnancy from him for long. Photo source: TikTok/@theodoomfamily

Source: UGC

Surprised with seven months old pregnancy

When she saw that the man was near, she and her kid stood behind a wall so he would not see them.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As soon as he was coming into sight, she moved forward and went into his arms. The man was indeed surprised. He said he was at the place hoping to pick up his wife's friend.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 90,000 likes with hundreds of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

Peace Ebenezer Emem said:

"beautiful!! love is truly a beautiful thing."

DƐMMRAGH said:

"Ghanaman will tell you it's not for him otherwise you would have told him."

syldqueen said:

"dis story no clear abeg...u get Belle ur hubby no know...who come know say u get Belle....how we go take explain give umunna....congratulations."

Nat asked:

"Wait, the husband didn’t know she was pregnant? Was it long distance?"

Anniphie said:

"Not me smiling and shifting my stomach on her behalf as she’s hugging."

ksm wondered:

"So many questions.. where has he been? whose the other child he was with? did he know about the pregnancy?"

Boyfriend pranked girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showed the moment a young Nigerian man pranked his girlfriend and made her cry.

In the clip, the man called the lady while she was preparing food and told her that he has a child back in the village with his ex-lover.

The lady was so stupefied as her words became heavy with tears. She asked the young man why he had hidden the issue from her for long despite their dating for years.

Source: Legit.ng