A lady has fallen for a man who tattooed her face on his chest and her arm before going on a date with her

A video shows when the man got the tattoos before meeting the beautiful lady who he first saw on Tinder

When he pulled off his shirt for the girl to see the amazing tattoos, she was left screaming in uncontrollable joy

A man nailed a date and completely convinced a new girl after he got tattoos of her face on his arm and chest.

In a video trending on Instagram, the man said he first met the beautiful girl on Tinder before a date was fixed.

The lady got convinced after seeing the tattoos. Photo credit: @samibronowski.

But the girl said in her profile that she was looking for someone who will be committed.

He decided to get the tattoos as a way of proving his commitment to her.

She loves the tattoos

When they finally met physically, he first showed her the tattoo on his arm and she was stunned.

He then opened his chest for her to see the second one on his chest and the lady was completely blown off.

From the look of things, she instantly fell in love with the new man.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

@climberw2018 said:

"That guy can be scary and that woman would be more scary than him if she was going to want to see him again."

@gbedu_way commented:

"Oga e be like sey that man na senior man ooh."

@short_shot_char_63 said:

"That guy is a weirdo, who does something this stupid. This is all Fake & Made up."

@jose_pedro7 said:

"LoL simping to a new level. Wonder if he nailed her"

@asianboi32112 commented:

"How to get women 101."

@jennaraad reacted:

"Please tell me this is henna or something."

