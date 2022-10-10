A Nigerian man who uses a wheelchair has said that he has no intention of ever walking again in his life

When a man asked if he would like to receive God's healing, he said know, adding that people with their feet are not better than he is

Many social media users said they love his outlook on life and that his request for salvation is well thought of

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian man who has been on wheelchair since he was a kid has in a video said that he doe not ever want God to heal him.

The man revealed that if he had his two legs, he would not have got to the places he has been to. He went ahead to say that he became disabled at the age of five.

Many people said that the way he sees life. Photo source: TikTok/@keshyduolaitan

Source: UGC

I don't want healing

When a young man asked him if he would like pastors to pray from him, he answered:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Why would I walk? May God not allow me to use my feet. This is how I will be till I die."

The man stated that all he needs his salvation for when he gets to heaven. He added that people who have two feet are not better than he is.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

temitopeanjous said:

"Hmmmm. my mom had stroke for 10years but served God with all strength. when she passed this year. All of us saw her walking perfect in our dreams."

PhellaaRiChiE said:

"God bless you sir.... You're such a mentor everyone should look up to."

Bantonmovic said:

"Kesh no wan waka, baba dey see moni."

mumsy Gold said:

"contentment is the answer to all prayers. mY God almighty bless you more sir."

Man on wheelchair spoke about Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian content creator with the handle @emma_oniru said he was out make content when a young man in a wheelchair ran towards him to talk.

Seeing that that the content creator was making a video, the young man said that he still believes so much in Nigeria.

He revealed that a woman asked him to remove the flags he installed on his wheelchair, wondering what he is happy about. He said he told the woman that Nigeria is still good because it is in the nation that he gets his food.

Source: Legit.ng