A young Nigerian man on a wheelchair was captured in a video saying that the country is still very good

The man went ahead to say that if not for the country's bad leaders, it would be the best in the whole of Africa

Many people online were moved by his emotional speech that they wondered how they could locate and bless him

A Nigerian content creator with the handle @emma_oniru said he was out make content when a young man in a wheelchair ran towards him to talk.

Seeing that that the content creator was making a video, the young man said that he still believes so much in Nigeria.

The man said that Nigeria is only plagued with bad leaders. Photo source: TikTok/@emma_oniru

Nigeria is still good

He revealed that a woman asked him to remove the flags he installed on his wheelchair, wondering what he is happy about. He said he told the woman that Nigeria is still good because it is in the nation that he gets his food.

In his words:

"Nigeria still good o. Na for your side e no good... Nigeria na my land, na there dem borm me, na there I chop food."

Nigeria and bad leaders

He went ahead to say the problem with the country is that we have bad leaders. He stated that with good people, Nigeria can be the best in Africa.

The young man was so passionate about his speech that he initially declined getting any alm from the content creator.

dennis said:

"absolutely nothing but the truth my Brother actually I feel like crying i can't watch this anymore."

Joel Oluwatosin said:

"that boy is way intelligent beyond his wheel chair."

sharonMoses said:

"We still believe in our country Proudly Nigeria."

user90866529505094 said:

"please find that boy......I need to give him something.....he spoke well...."

Desmond Oshiotse said:

"Abeg find this guy , he is right, give him thump up."

