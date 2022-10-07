A heartwarming video has shown the moment a little boy tried hard to do mum's duties for his baby sister

In an apparent bid to imitate his mother, he tried so much to breastfeed the little girl who looked on bemused

But the boy's passion for caring for his sister has got people praising him in the comment section of the video seen on TikTok

A video of a boy who tried to breastfeed his baby sister has attracted comments from TikTokers.

In the short clip posted by @shugagift, the cute boy reached for his chest area and dragged his breas't towards the baby's mouth.

The action of the boy who tried to breastfeed his sister has been hailed online. Photo credit: TikTok/@shugagift.

Source: UGC

Of course, it did not reach the baby's mouth due to its small size, but he kept trying to perform the mummy duty.

The little girl reacted by opening her mouth and also stared at her big brother in an admirable way.

In reaction, the mum posted the video and captioned it:

"Caught in the act."

The passion displayed by the little boy has stirred emotions on TikTok.

Why children imitate adults

The little kid who tried to feed his sister was most likely imitating his mother.

According to Michigan State University, children can pick behaviours such as this through observational learning.

It says:

"Children learn and imitate behaviours by watching and listening to others. This is sometimes called “observational learning,” when children can learn things simply by observing others."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng