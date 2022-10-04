The photo of 12 Spanish siblings who are growing old together has gone viral and stunned internet users

Their ages range from 76 to 98 and they have the combine age of 1,058 years and they have set a new world record

The children are born to Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez who are from Moya, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain

A stunning photo of 12 Spanish siblings who are growing old together has emerged online.

Born to Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez the amazing siblings are from Moya, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain.

The Modesto Hernandez and Martina Perez siblings has a combine age of 1,058 years. Photo credit: Guinness World Records.

Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez siblings break world record

The Guinness World Records has verified their combined age to be 1,058 years.

This means they have broken the world record previously held by the D'Cruz siblings from Pakistan who measured a total combined age of 1,042 years.

Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez dates of birth

The Pérez siblings were born between 1924 and 1946. The oldest child is therefore 98 while the youngest is 76.

The oldest child, named Jose was born on 30 December 1924. Another child named Alejandro, was born on 11 January 1926.

This was followed by Carmen who was born in 1928, while Juan joined in June 1929.

Rosario the second daughter was born on 15 June 1930. The rest of them has the following dates of birth:

Amanda (b. 10 September 1932), Modesto (b. 22 February 1934). Angela (b. 14 July 1936), Francisco (b. 21 August 1938), Gloria Hortensia (b. 13 May 1941) and Miguel (b. 3 June 1943).

We did everything together, says the Modesto Hernández and Martina Pérez siblings

Recalling their past, the family said:

“We shared every dinner, and the work on the field was carried out by all the siblings that weren’t in school. However, even them joined their siblings after class to help out with the work on the fields.”

“We never thought we’d break a world record."

