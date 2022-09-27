"She's Too Smart": Little Girl Climbs Fridge like Super Woman, Video Causes Frenzy
- A mother got surprised after seeing her little daughter climbing a fridge to collect an item inside a shelf
- The stunned parent made a video of the little girl which quickly went viral after it was shared online
- In the trending video, the little girl climbed the fridge without stress and collected the item she needed
A video of a little girl showing off her 'navigation' skills has kept people in stitches.
The little girl's parents had placed a shelf in a very high position, but the smart girl found a way to get what she wanted inside the shelf.
In a video making the rounds online, the smart girl climbed a fridge to get to the shelf.
Getting to the top, she opened the shelf and collected what she wanted without too much stress.
"He's not impressed": Video shows a 9-day-old baby with hand on cheek looking weirdly as woman sings for him
As soon as she took hold of the item, she came down, heaved a sigh of relief and stormed out of the kitchen as her mum watched.
Netizens in stitches as little girl climbs fridge like 'spider woman'
Iamdx2 said:
"Register this kid at Olympics ,wall climbing sport he will do well and win Gold medal for the parents."
Barbie__zamani29 wrote:
"Hehe baby girl ya not even scared of falling."
Funnymorgan_ said:
"Too much film don make am learn some kind tricks, kudos bro."
Preshstagram commented:
"She didn’t even close the cabinet. As though to say “do your worst when you find out!"
Thegeminicookiee stated:
"Me at that age I couldn't even climb fridge."
Recipe_with_mandy commented:
"It how he left the crime scene untidy after doing his thing. Who cares?"
Mimilake7474 wrote:
"Na so all the kids when them born during covid dey behave ooo because their parents refuse to social distance themselves."
Watch the video below:
Little girl sleeps off after scattering house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.
Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way.
A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.
