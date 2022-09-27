A mother got surprised after seeing her little daughter climbing a fridge to collect an item inside a shelf

The stunned parent made a video of the little girl which quickly went viral after it was shared online

In the trending video, the little girl climbed the fridge without stress and collected the item she needed

A video of a little girl showing off her 'navigation' skills has kept people in stitches.

The little girl's parents had placed a shelf in a very high position, but the smart girl found a way to get what she wanted inside the shelf.

In a video making the rounds online, the smart girl climbed a fridge to get to the shelf.

Getting to the top, she opened the shelf and collected what she wanted without too much stress.

As soon as she took hold of the item, she came down, heaved a sigh of relief and stormed out of the kitchen as her mum watched.

Netizens in stitches as little girl climbs fridge like 'spider woman'

Iamdx2 said:

"Register this kid at Olympics ,wall climbing sport he will do well and win Gold medal for the parents."

Barbie__zamani29 wrote:

"Hehe baby girl ya not even scared of falling."

Funnymorgan_ said:

"Too much film don make am learn some kind tricks, kudos bro."

Preshstagram commented:

"She didn’t even close the cabinet. As though to say “do your worst when you find out!"

Thegeminicookiee stated:

"Me at that age I couldn't even climb fridge."

Recipe_with_mandy commented:

"It how he left the crime scene untidy after doing his thing. Who cares?"

Mimilake7474 wrote:

"Na so all the kids when them born during covid dey behave ooo because their parents refuse to social distance themselves."

Watch the video below:

