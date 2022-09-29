A video of a beautiful Nigerian lady dancing behind a security man has generated reactions on social media

The funny lady stood and danced stealthily behind the young man and would pretend when he turned to face her

According to the lady, she thinks she is crushing on him, but many social media users weren't falling for that

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users have reacted to a funny video of a young lady boldly dancing behind a security man.

In a TikTok video, the security man stood at his duty post at the Shehu Musa Yar'adua Centre gate unbeknownst to him that a lady was doing something behind him.

She danced stealthily behind him. Photo Credit: TikTok/(@mandycassy_)

Source: UGC

Going by her caption of the video, the lady insinuated that she was beginning to crush on the security man.

"I think I’m crushing on him," her caption reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Some seconds into her dancing, the security man turned his back and she quickly stopped dancing.

After he turned his face forward, she continued in her funny dance steps behind him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Rude gal said:

"Is like security never beat u before."

TFK_PRIME said:

"When Dem go beat you ehn you mind go dey."

Mendi DE Playmaker said:

"Just one slap you go calm down."

hellbohy said:

"U Aren't crushing on him... u r just using him to catch cruise."

Ab-dul-Sa-mad butterfly ❤️ said:

"He will just married you immediately because you too pretty."

YNH Lilmiiz said:

"Rough play. you don't know if he's frustrated."

ZAY said:

"Shey free beating dey hungry you my friend!?"

Lady tells traffic officer she likes him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had confessed to a traffic officer that she likes him.

The bold lady then asked that he be her Valentine, a request the man consented to. The lady went on to tell him how she often told her friends about her likeness for him each time she passes the area.

While the man was trying to grasp what her intentions were, the lady presented him Valentine rose and also gifted him an undisclosed amount of money. The officer broke into a smile as he received the gifts with thanks, amid cheers from his colleagues at an opposing section of the road.

Source: Legit.ng