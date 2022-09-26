Mixed reactions have trailed a young man's showcase of his five former girlfriends on social media

The young man revealed the ladies' identities and videos as he jumped on a new social media challenge

He went on to share one thing he misses about each one of the beautiful ladies he had dated in the past

A young man caused an uproar on social media after revealing the identities of his former girlfriends.

The Nigerian youth shared videos of the beautiful ladies on TikTok while participating in a new trend that required netizens to post their 5 ex-girlfriends.

He shared videos of his five exes. Photo Credit: TikTok/@olawealth64

The trend also required that participating netizens should post one thing they missed about the exes.

The first he posted was a lady named Nancy who he said is missed because of her romance. Next is Powesh who he misses because she is good in bed.

The other three former girlfriends he posted were Natasha, Mor Mor and Peace, indicating that he missed cash, apologies and funny talks in front of their names respectively.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Special❤️ said:

"Make nobody add me for dis challenge Sha I could have killed alot."

Oluwaseun said:

"If anyone post me for this challenge na shoponno I go call for the person."

U NEED VITAMIN ME ❤️ said:

"Make anybody nor use me play this play I nor be anybody ex oo."

Baby_vera❤️ said:

"Nah you be Dey viral ola wey all man Dey post as ex eyaaa… many girls don too see your pr*ick and bumbum isnor good oo."

iiam.Whiteney said:

"God nvmif one guy go post me like this ha."

Nigerian lady posts photos of her 5 ex-boyfriends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had revealed the identities of her 5 former boyfriends on social media.

The first person she showcased was a man named Precious who she described as 'nothing actually just lies.'

Precious' photo was followed by an elderly man identified as Hustin. She wrote that she missed Hustin for his money and good food.

For Kudus and Peter, she missed their outing and care and love and care respectively. She then wrapped this up with a short clip of one Promise whom she remarked that he was good at s*ex.

