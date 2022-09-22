A married Nigerian lady identified as Rachael Abosede Ilori has taken to social media to urge netizens in begging her mother

Rachal said she got married two years ago and deliberately did not invite her mother to the occasion

While admitting to gravely doing her mum wrong by her inaction, the lady said the guilt is killing her

A Nigerian lady, Rachael Abosede Ilori, is seeking her biological mother's forgiveness for doing her a grave wrong.

Taking to Facebook group Rant HQ Extention, the lady revealed how she deliberately refused to invite her mum to her wedding two years ago.

She deliberately didn't invite her mum to her wedding. Photo Credit: Jasmin Merdan, Racheal Abosede Ilori

Source: Facebook

The lady whose parents are separated said she did that because her dad threatened to disown her should his estranged wife show face at the occasion.

Rachael admitted that she was gullible at that time, adding that everything that happened wasn't her intention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Everything that happened wasn't my intention but I was too gullible to realize that My mum is my small God.I have really wronged her and the guilt is killing me. I'm still going to go apologise physically but I need help from everyone here," she wrote.

She urged netizens to help beg her mum for forgiveness. She went on to release her contact and her mum's.

Racheal expressed willingness to do a second wedding just to get her mum's blessings.

Legit.ng gathered from the comments of people who called Rachael's mum that the lady has been unable to give birth in her marriage. Upon making spiritual findings, she was told it is because she wronged her mum.

Legit.ng sent messages to the lady for more details but as of the time of filing this report, she is yet to respond.

Social media reactions

Bayode Ozoyiza Goodness said:

"I called earlier and my card got exhausted, I just call back now and am so so happy because She said she has forgiven her.

"Congratulations dear."

Choice Treasure said:

"Your mom said I should kindly tell you that she is not behind what you are facing in your marriage that your father's blessings is enough to carry you through. And she said is because they have given you prophecy that you should come and apologies to her before you can have marital blessings that is why you are looking for her.

"That she is not responsible for your delay and she's not holding anything against you. That if not for what you are facing now you won't even know that she's existing despite her suffering and sacrifice for you. I guess the story no clear from the poster.

"God will intervene shaaa."

Momodu Mariam said:

"Hope she forgive u cos this is totally unacceptable... Ur mom alive and she have no idea that u are married."

Amanda Chiroma said:

"With what ur mum explained.

"Gurl u are a very wicked child.

"Omo u r heartless.

"I’m sure her cries have started affecting u.

"W*tf.

"Posting ur mum dead while she’s alive.

"How can I hear this.

"Jesus."

Man shares apology letter his mum wrote his dad in 1993

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had posted online an apology letter his mum wrote to his dad in 1993.

In an informal letter style, the woman used the first paragraph to ask about the man's welfare and his family. She even asked him to greet a brother called Wasiu.

The woman wanted to know how his education has been faring. Afterwards, she went ahead to beg him for a mistake she made. Davids' mother assured his father that he is the only one she is dating, telling him she does not have eyes for any Lagos boys.

Source: Legit.ng