A mum who recently got blessed with two kids at once has stormed TikTok to share her amazing testimony

According to the woman, God helped her immensely throughout the pregnancy journey from conception to delivery

The cute photos of her twin babies has stirred emotional reactions from other TikTokers who stormed comment section to congratulate her

Social media users are congratulating a young mum who just welcomed beautiful twins.

This is coming after the blessed mum stormed the video-sharing platform with her inspiring testimony. The new mum is identified on TikTok as @diamondtwins.33.

The mum of twins could not hide her happiness after welcoming the babies. Photo credit: TikTok/@diamondtwins.33.

She posted photos of her amazing baby bump. In one of the photos, she was seen posing with her husband.

She also shared photos of the cute babies and they instantly melted the hearts of social media users.

According to the happy mum, God helped her in the pregnancy journey. Her testimony inspired a lot of people who have seen her video.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order for the new mum as other TikTokers immediately stormed her comment section in their numbers to shower her with love.

Some of them readily tapped from her blessing as they expressed their love for twins. See some of the comments below:

@user1222253162581 commented:

"Congratulations dear I tap from your blessings Amen."

@kay Variety said:

"Congratulations darling."

@Mimi Peters commented:

"Congratulations nne."

@user3553743440459 said:

"Congrats.I tap from your blessing. I love twins."

@user9808097410055 said:

"Congratulations receive my own blessings."

@userolivia commented:

"Congratulations ma, welcome babies."

@Michelle said

"A very beautiful congratulations beautiful future."

@Mickeylo3 said:

"Congratulations....I tap for my sister."

@Oluoma Mercy said:

"Congratulations dear. I claim it in Jesus name Amen."

After 25 years of childlessness, Nigerian man and wife welcomes triplets

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Nnamdi Nwankwo, and his wife were blessed with a set of triplets after 25 years of waiting.

The cute children were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos where friends gathered to share in their joy.

Their story would later be shared online and it encouraged a lot of people.

