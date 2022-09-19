A handsome boy has melted hearts on social media with the way he cuddled his baby brother and refused that no one should take him

In a video seen on Instagram, the boy carefully held his brother, kissing him and pampering him in a touching way

He cried bitterly when the newborn was taken from him and only stopped crying upon retrieving him back to his arms

Brotherly love found expression in a little boy who has refused to let go of his kid brother.

He has clung to the newborn since his mother returned from the hospital after delivery.

He stopped crying the moment his brother was handed to him. Photo credit: TikTok/@rueebrownn.

Source: UGC

In a touching video seen on Instagram, the little boy raised hell when his brother was taken from him, crying so bitterly until he retrieved the infant.

He thereafter cuddled him with much love, giving him a kiss in a passionate way. The video shared on Instagram @mufasatundeddnut has melted several hearts.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@hennywealth_15 said:

"Omo if you touch this one blood!!! He would kill a lot o."

@austindoris2022 commented:

"This is lovely, blood is everything."

@jamlad_uniquestore said:

"Whao! Cute caring brother."

@tun_mise_ said:

"The speed at which she stopped crying. Lovely, but they’ll still grow up fighting each other."

@weirdmcofficial commented:

"They are going to be soooo close."

@orbiie said:

"So sweet. He is going to be a good big brother."

@mhizlolojuliet said:

"The same thing I'm going through right now. He even told me this morning that he wants to carry her to school."

@akinboyewajosephine said:

"Next year I must born, but wait I never see husband."

@mc_mogordor said:

"Na so until teenage years...you will then see Aguleri and Umeri."

@da_tygababy07

"Naso they tell me my senior brother love me but that guy beat the crack comot for my eye."

Boy waits for his brother on the roadside

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a boy stood by the roadside to wait for his brother who went to school.

In a touching video seen on Instagram, the boy was so happy when he saw the school bus approaching.

He then rushed and hugged his brother when he alighted from the bus.

Source: Legit.ng