A TikToker has gone viral after sharing a video complaining to an officer who had been called to arrest her

According to @imperatix, her neighbour thought her outfit too short and called the cops on her for indecent dressing

Comments under the video saw netizens supporting her while others agreed with the neighbours for calling cops

A Tiktok user with the handle @Imperatix has opened up about an incident with her neighbour who called the police on her because she 'exposed' her body.

Tik Toker @Imperatix showing her outfit. Credit: @Imperatix/TikTok.

Source: UGC

Lady shocked by jealous neighbour

The TikToker shared a video on her page talking to someone in the background, narrating what happened that led to police officers looking for her.

In the video, she wears a spiked collar and a top with thin spaghetti straps. Although she is outside, it’s unclear whether she’s in a public place or her private backyard.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In a follow-up video, she revealed her full outfit was simply a crop top and denim shorts.

"I am fully dressed, she just doesn't like my style. And I told her my body offends you thats what the issue is and I am allowed to exist and be hot and I am going continue to do so," she said on her TikTok video.

The video garnered more than five million likes and thousands of comments, with some encouraging him to keep dressing however she pleases.

In the video, she asks the person in the background, who is believed to be a police officer, what the neighbour expects him to do now that he has found her.

In her astonishment, she couldn't believe that the police actually came to arrest her for a flimsy reason as what she had worn.

Social media users react to the Tiktok video

Here are some of the comments from her video:

@movies 373 said:

"As far as it goes, they can't tell you how to dress."

@demoniccxcarebear said:

"I admire you for this."

@brownchicana69 said:

"I would call the cops too cause you are too hot."

@kimmmiejong said:

"What an absolute queen, you tell them."

@grimsoul36 said:

"And your neighbours are right."

Hilarious dad combats daughter's indecent dressing by wearing hotpants in viral video

A man left social media users in a pool of laughter following the interesting method he used to protest against his daughter's choice of shorts.

In a bid to prove to his daughter that her hotpants were too short, he got himself into a pair of shorts as well.

In the video, which has since gone viral, he is seen walking into her bedroom in the shorts, much to her amusement. She throws on a pair, and they can be seen comparing the lengths of their shorts.

Source: TUKO.co.ke