The viral US woman whose house was wrecked by her mentally ill son has received massive help to get back on her feet

This is as a GoFundMe account set up by a friend of hers has so far received over $18,835 (over N8 million) donations from people

Her friend identified as Anny Franco gave some touching insights into the mother of two's story as she inspired people to render help

Help is sure underway for the woman at the center of a house wreckage by her biological son as people have willingly donated to help her fix it.

The woman had gone viral after her mentally ill 15-year-old son destroyed properties massively in her house on Friday, September 9 and a clip of the destruction made rounds online.

She has received a total of 867 donations so far. Photo Credit: @_sjae, gofundme

In the wake up of the destruction by the lad, her friend named Anny Franco set up a GoFundMe account, encouraging people to donate money.

Legit.ng visited the appeal account and observed that donations of $18,835 (over N8 million) have been into it.

Figures seen on the page should that the money came from 863 persons and is expected to keep increasing.

