Carol Kafuna is one happy woman after she fulfilled her long-time dream of building her mother a house

For years, her mother lived in deserted homes whose owners have died since her husband abandoned her after marrying a second wife

She decided to wipe her mother's tears by building her a place she can call home and started saving after getting a job as a househelp

A Kakamega woman who has been working as a househelp has left her mother in absolute joy after building her a simple house worth KSh 60,000 (N213k).

26-year-old Carol Kafuna brought to end her mother's years of homelessness after using all the savings she had to build her a modest house in Kakamega, Kenya.

Carol built her mother (l) a simple home and saved her from the pain and struggle of being homeless. Photo: Carol Kafuna.

Source: UGC

Speaking to a trusted Kenyan news media Tuko.co.ke, Kafuna narrated how her mother was forced to live in borrowed homes especially after her father abandoned her when he married a second wife.

"My mum was even forced to go back to her maternal home because my dad was not taking care of her. So she would often go ask for a place to stay in homes whose owners have died.

"I was so heartbroken seeing her suffer but I decided to work hard to put a smile on her face," she told this writer.

Kafuna said her mum's woes inspired the house

The troubles that her mum had while seeking a place to lay her head moved her to start saving after she got a job as a househelp.

"I promised to build her a house and so I did a job as a househelp and I started saving to fulfil the promise and finally, I have achieved this. It has just been through God's help," she said.

She said she built the spacious mud-walled house on the mum's matrimonial piece of land where a dilapidated shanty where she previously lived next to the second wife's homestead.

Kafuna estimated the total cost of the house to be KSh 60,000 (N213k).

"I used around 60,000. Iron sheets cost me 20,000 and so if I add other items such as nails, timber, labour and other miscellaneous costs, I did not spend less than KSh 60,000," she said.

Source: Legit.ng