A viral video trending on TikTok has shown the moment a woman returned home after the successful delivery of her baby

When she was driven into the compound, a man gently opened the door of the car for her to come out

But netizens have noticed how the gate man who was in his uniform used joyous dance to steal the show during the moment of happiness

A Nigerian man and his wife have successfully welcomed a baby and they have shared a sweet video of the moment they arrived home from the hospital.

They arrived home to a warm welcome from everyone including the gateman who showed his happiness through dance.

People say the new mum is a nice person, the reason the gateman is happy for her. Photo credit: TikTok/@ngozitv1.

Source: UGC

The gateman is happy for his madam

In the short clip shared on TikTok, the mum stepped out of the car after the door was opened for her, and then walked gently like the queen she is.

A woman also came out of the car with the baby wrapped nicely. The woman was dancing and the gateman joined her to dance nicely.

Some social media users have noticed how joyous and happy the gateman was and they have praised him for sharing in the couple's joy. They say he danced because the new mum is a nice person.

Social media reactions

Social media reactions have trailed the video of the celebration. Some could not but notice the dance by the gateman. See some of the reactions below:

LensQuin_photos

"I just dey see belle and pikin for my fyp since 3days now... God is this a sign?? God remember I'm not married yet."

@user5418334280084 commented:

"Congrats ooh the security man gbayi."

@user8167159042403 said:

"Is the gateman happiness for me."

@Fullah B. Bah commented:

"Am suspecting the gate man."

@ABI LI TY said:

"Is the gateman dance for me."

@Diasy2021 commented

"Nobody's talking about the mother she seems tired."

@ozozahuwa said:

"Congratulations the madam is very nice to her security. See love."

Source: Legit.ng