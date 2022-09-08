An attentive wife captured the beautiful moment of sharing a custom-made song dedicated to her beloved husband

The song lyrics are sung by a professional, and they depict the journey of the couple's multi-faceted love story

Netizens couldn't hold back tears and found the song to be beautiful, with many wondering how they could also get one made

A loving woman recorded the touching reaction of her husband as she dedicated a custom-made song to him in a viral video.

An affectionate lady captured the reaction her husband gave her when she played a custom-made song to him that also had netizens in their feels. Images: @NeeshB_/ Twitter

Source: UGC

@NeeshB_ shared the touching clip on Twitter and had all the peeps who watched it feeling joy and deep happiness.

The clip starts with the husband listening to the song and the lyrics. At first, he doesn't know what the song is about, but soon enough, he realizes that the lyrics depict his and his wife's love story.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The song progresses, and the husband's face is engulfed by myriad emotions. The lyrics touch on pivotal and emotionally sensitive aspects that even bring their daughters, sitting in the back seats, to tears.

Netizens worldwide could feel the deep sense of emotion radiating from the husband and complimented the wife for the thoughtful gift. See the comments:

@mohawk_arrogant posted:

@Get_Ed7 said:

"A thoughtful black queen who appreciates her husband’s sacrifices for his family ❤️"

@twolivecru commented:

"You can do this on a SongFinch it’s $199. You get to pick the artist, style & everything. It’s definitely worth it."

@abolanleeojo shared:

@SFCA29 mentioned:

"My coworker said why you crying like a baby? And now we both crying like babies."

@MonstaNerd34 shared:

"What is this sweat forming around my retinas?"

@PoweredUnity21 posted:

@fina_ny commented:

"You see how HAPPY that man is? That is truly beautiful."

Moment woman abroad who has been missing her husband welcomes him from Nigeria sparks reactions

Legit.ng previously reported that a mother of one living in Australia made a video of how happy she was that her husband was coming back home.

The woman said that ever since the man went visiting Nigeria, she has been missing him badly and does not know how single people live,

Social media users who reacted to the post praised her for having a beautiful family, some of them said she subbed single people.

Source: Briefly.co.za