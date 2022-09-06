A lady identified as Jazmine Deanna has taken to social media to share her touching life story in a video

According to Jazmine, she was given birth to by a prostitute who almost aborted her and would later abandon her

She added that she got into the foster care system at the age of 3 but was fortunately adopted and is set to graduate from university

A lady, Jazmine Deanna, who was almost aborted by her mother when she was younger, is set to become a graduate in the next 10 months.

The lady who shared her life story on TikTok revealed that she was born by a prostitute who later abandoned her.

She said her mum dumped her. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jazmine_deanna17

However, she was put in foster care at the age of 3 and was eventually adopted.

Jazmine shared a picture of when she was a toddler and followed it up with a clip of her present look. Responding to a netizen who enquired how she knew her mum was a prostitute, she said:

"Every child comes with a file and my social worker told me about her past."

Social media users had nice thoughts for her

Hope Kae Carmn said:

"YES! You go girl!! I wish you all the best in the future! You've got your whole life ahead of you."

Bryson said:

"Awwww lil sweet babbbyyy that turned into a sweet beautiful woman."

SARI said:

"God bless you and Ik through him, you’ll have a great future."

NatashaLovely said:

"Your so cute as a baby I thought you were a reborn doll."

a jojo reference said:

"Lol I thought this was a pro lifers post at first! So proud of you gorgeous."

Kaycee Kamikazee said:

"Your baby picture ❤️. I’m happy you’re in a better place in your life."

