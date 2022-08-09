A funny video has shown a mother and her baby having a "heated" argument as the mother cautioned her

The kid maintained a serious face as she told her mother "abeg" as a way to stand her ground during their exchange

Many people who reacted to the video said that the child will not take nonsense when she grows older

A short video has shown the moment a baby and her mother entertained many as both of them engaged in a play-fight.

In the funny clip, the baby kept pointing a finger at her mother and the woman told her to calm down.

The baby pointed seriously at her mother during their "argument". Photo source: TikTok/@kimjeradin

Source: UGC

You dey lift weight?

The kid in her babbling baby language kept saying what only she could understand. The woman told the child to stop pointing at her, and the baby with a serious face said "eh?"

The mother asked the kid:

"Why is your chest standing? You dey lift weight?"

Many people who saw the video said that they found it funny because of the baby's face while having a "heated" conversation with her mother.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Vivian Gold Kaitetsi funnily said:

"Never tell a woman to calm down."

kloe_laura said:

"This really made my day."

Godwin said:

"u go collect eh, u go collect eh, E shock her."

Danileglory said:

"no wonder my husband says he wants a girl child first."

Seikellasworld said:

"It’s the leg on the wall for me."

Becky Gold said:

"This fight is serious oh….when she get to 10years hmmm war go dey."

moradeke said:

"I love her no one will cheat her I swear …she no even fear she stand like hmmm."

Grace said:

"Her response to calm down is something else!"

Source: Legit.ng