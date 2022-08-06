An impressive video of a young-looking grandmum, her daughter, and grand-daughter has set tongues wagging on Instagram

In the video, the trio was seen dancing to hot music and impressing the general public and as well attracting attention

Instagram users who have seen the viral video are having a field day in the comment section with some of them questioning their ages

Three ladies said to be mother, daughter and granddaughter have set Instagram on fire with their hot dance.

In a video that has blown up o the platform, the trio unveiled themselves one after the other and attracted attenion online.

The young pretty lady shows off her young-looking mum and grand-mum. Photo credit: @amazinggraceee_xoxo.

Source: Instagram

Some Instagram users ask questions

However, some Instagram users are finding it hard to understand the age gap between the three.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some simply contend that the said grandmother looks too young to have a grown grandchild as the one seen in the video.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@obaksolo said:

"Why is this generation always looking older. The inflation don nack dem from belle come life. But they all look great."

@stevespotlight commented:

"Oya make una show una mama and grandmama let me no talk haba. That gen pool get some special sauce."

@endylight1 said:

"I don’t beleive this one in particular, who’s the grandma, mother and even the daughter? Social media kwenu, yaaaaa."

@johnerhis commented:

"Obviously the third generation does not want to start early. Because at her age, her mum already had her."

@trygod._ said:

"Nah lie I no fit believe this social media abegi."

@charmingcharjoe commented:

"Wait, why the grandma come dey like the granddaughter."

@tashaz_caketoolstore said:

"No be everything online be true abeg."

@laviv_designs commented:

"Haaaaaa the mom and grandmother must have given birth on time, baby girl it’s time for you to carry belle."

Nigerian family shares 5 generations photo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian family shared a 5 generation family photo.

The photo showed a 95-year-old matriarch posing with her pretty-looking offspring. The family is said to be from Iwo, Osun state.

The photo later went viral on various social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng