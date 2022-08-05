Creating a strong password on your iPhone is a step that should be taken seriously to secure your mobile gadget

Find My iPhone option helps you to see where your phone could be in real time and catch the thief before they go far

All the above options could be useless if the thief could toggle your control centre bar through the lock screen, so switch that one too

One of the terrible things that can happen to people in this modern age is losing your phone. That situation does not only cut one off contacts, years of digital files could also be gone.

While some things could be out of one's control, there are however measures that could come in handy in recovering one's phone or making it useless for whoever has it.

Activating all due security measures on iPhone is the best. Photo source: Tom's Guide

Source: Getty Images

In this report, Legit.ng will be drawing on resources from @kagantech and CNET to let users know how to make their iPhones more secure.

1. Create a password on your iPhone

As simple as this may seem, CNET advises against going around with one's iPhone without the use of either password or a face ID verification

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Making an extra-layer security of Face ID makes you to be able to access your iPhone easily if your hands are occupied. To do this, go to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode or Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

2. Disable control centre bar

A popular digital content creator, @kagantech, gave comprehensive steps on how to disable toggling your iPhone's control centre bar when your iPhone is locked.

Doing this will keep thieves away from accessing your airplane mode function, which when switched off could frustrate recovery efforts. To do this, go to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode (or Face ID & Passcode) and switch off Control Center.

Watch video on how to do it below:

3. Let your phone sleep sooner

Reducing the wake time of your phone during inactivity could go a long way to securing your phone from someone from unauthorised access.

In the case that happens, the person could easily make changes while the phone is still open. Making your iPhone lock sooner will reduce the chances of easy access.

4. Turn on Find My iPhone

This is the most important step of all as it allows you to be able to track your iPhone from another gadget or a computer when it is stolen.

Apart from giving you the exact location of your iPhone, you can easily lock the phone permanently and erase all data on it, making the gadget useless for the thief. To do this, go to Settings > [your account name] > iCloud > Find My iPhone and put on for Find My iPhone.

Your duty

While those steps are good security measures, you owe to yourself to be extra careful on where you keep your iPhone. Regularly check your pocket, bag or purse to make sure you still have it.

Lady found iPhone inside public bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady known as Sharika Choudhury on TikTok shared how she found an iPhone 12 on the bus.

The lady in a video revealed that a call soon came in after five minutes that she picked the phone. The owner was tensed about his loss.

Sharika waited for 15 minutes before the owner showed up and met her at the bus stop. She added that when her mother heard what she did, she called all their family members to tell them the good deed.

Source: Legit.ng