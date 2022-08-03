A Nigerian man has been seen lamenting on Twitter after he promised his kid sister the sum of N2,000 for every "A" made in exams

The little girl pushed by the promise of cash has reportedly returned home with a total of 15 "As" meaning she will cash out N30,000

But Nigerians have even rallied around the man as the girl has been gifted N54,000 in addition to the money from her brother, making her N88,000 richer

A Nigerian girl named Bola is N88,000 richer because of her brilliant academic performance in her examination.

When the exam was about to commence, her elder brother promised to give her N2,000 for every "A" made.

Bola makes 15 "As"

However, inspired by the promised cash, the girl returned home with 15 "As" meaning she will get the sum of N30,000.

Hearing the news of the huge sum he would have to part with, the brother identified on Twitter as Dayo came online to lament his situation.

He wrote:

"Promised my kid sis 2k for every subject she gets an A… She finished Top the class with 15A’s. I don enter gbese."

Twitter users rally around him

To his surprise, after he made the tweet, Nigerians on the platform contributed some money for the brilliant girl to the tune of N54,000.

In addition to the promised N30,000, and an additional N4,000 from the brother, Bola smiled home with the sum of N88,000. Dayo shared a screenshot of the transfer he made as confirmation of payment.

See his tweet below:

Twitter users react

@The_Ngozi said:

"That’s how I promised my younger sister that she’s get an iPhone if she made a B in waec maths. In my head, it wasn’t possible, because she’s terrible at maths. This girl made an entire A. Now I done enter gbese."

@_Miyin said

"Please give her o. Don’t be like that uncle that promised me money per subject I get distinction in and I no see shishi. Please give her. If money no complete, send DM I fit top am."

