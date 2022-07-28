A pretty damsel has proved her mettle after she was spotted dancing in public, showing off incredibly sweet moves

In a short clip making the rounds on Instagram, the young lady who was putting on a skimpy white gown broke into a very nice dance

The video attracted the attention of dance lovers not only because she is a good dancer, but also due to the high heels she wore but which she didn't allow to disturb her

A video of a pretty lady showcasing her dancing skills has caught the attention of dance lovers on Instagram.

In the short clip which has gone viral, the lady stunned her fans with incredibly sharp skills.

The lady's waist dance performance has gone massively viral. Photo credit: @blue_aiva.

Her long hair and high heels attract attention

Even though she was in high heels, she never allowed them to disturb her in any way as she bent down and danced stylishly.

Not only her high heels, but her white, fitted gown also caught the attention of people who have seen the video on Instagram.

She also has incredibly long braids which swung sid ways as she danced. People who have watched the video have used emojis to describe her as a fire stepper.

The nice clip was first posted @blue_aiva by and later reshared by @sa_vibes.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@jeffreynwigweofficial said:

"South African women will not kill me."

@ibelieveinmyself247 said:

"Amapiano dancing in hills we da best."

@coopper246 commented:

"You just different from all of them. In your own way."

@thatgirl.asanda said:

"Who’s the guy hyping? I need him."

@steve_okwy commented:

"Nice dancing steps my crush."

@alfredopiokaino said:

"Hey Aiva, you need to share some of this energy lol."

