A single mother of 3 children has inspired netizens with her story of resilience and determination in the face of hardship

The woman showed off her beautiful kids and the humble apartment they started off from together

According to her, she had to do all kinds of jobs just to survive but thanked God that the situation at present is much better than it used to be

A single mother has urged netizens never to pray for someone to fail as she shared her life story online.

In a touching TikTok video, the mother of 3 shared the small and humble apartment she started life as a single parent.

She advised people going through hardship that things would get better. Photo Credit: TikTok/@nyarjaluo_oksechi

Source: UGC

A photo of the then apartment gave a touching insight into people living below the poverty line as it had foam on a bare floor with few properties.

The lady said there were times she cried a lot and had to do any kind of job to survive.

According to her, their condition at present has however improved than it was in the past. She wrote:

"I chose happiness and life over everything. No one will remember you when you are dead. This is how I started my life as a single mother.

"I didn't know where my next meal will come from or how I will pay my rent. I believed in God. It was hard.

"At times I used to cry a lot. I did any kind of job to survive. Don't ever pray for someone to fail. God is watching you. I thank God for today."

Netizens show her support

Apple User386384235 said:

"And you have such beautiful kids keep being their queen and strength my love."

oluwanifemiadeloj said:

"At first you want to give up but wen you look back to your kids, you find the strength and keep fighting. am happy for you dear. much love."

queen teewhy1 said:

"I started mine last year Nov still at it ,,@everything so hard for me crying typing this thou all will be fine."

amaka best said:

"I tap from strength bc is not easy for me with ,2 kids as a single mom."

Shantel256 said:

"Thank you for being strong a lady with motive am kinda going thru the same thing though i believe all will be well."

