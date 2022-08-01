A beautiful mother has shared a cute video of her two sons doing the house chores diligently at home

According to her, she is raising her sons to be great husbands and fathers to their unborn children

She added that her future daughters-in-law would be grateful to her because they won't have to raise the boys again

A pretty mother identified as TG Jonah has revealed that she is raising her sons to be hardworking men.

She shared a video of the two boys performing house chores at home, and gushed over their hardworking nature.

According to her, she is training her boys for the sake of her daughters-in-law who will get married to them.

Mum shows off hardworking sons Photo Credit: TG Jonah /Ms_asoebi

Source: Instagram

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Dear future DIL ... I am doing the heavy lifting and raising them so you don’t have to endure them. Where ever you are right now on this earth, inside stomach or even in heaven, please rest your beautiful head, you are in good hands. You will not have to sht your pant just because I am in the kitchen while you are there and trust me its ok if your boo decides to wash plate for you after eating, It doesn't define your wife material-ness in any way neither does it emasculate my son. My babies are very aware of and secure in their personality."

TG Jonah prays for her sons' future wives to love them wholeheartedly

The sweet mother of two went ahead to express her desire for her future daughters-in-law to fall deeply in love with her son.

"All I ask is that you love my Son, be his friend, be his helpmate, checkmate and you both chase 100,000 and take over the world as a team while I proudly cheer you on. Looking forward to meeting you", she said.

People react to sweet video

Katherinenathan_o said:

"Its not for the daughter in-laws. Its choosing to raise boys as humans and not entitled rulers. Its the right thing to do and you are not doing it for their future wives."

Yes_iam_layo wrote:

"Exactly how they raised my guy."

Thepastorspikin reacted:

"Thank you, Mama! I wish mothers did more back in the days. The calibre of men currently in the dating world is nothing to write home about."

Folasworld commented:

"Even though they know how to,they won't once they get married, only few."

Solum_x said:

"This is weird thing to post sha. These kids are minors. I find such posts about marriage very disconcerting when the subjects are minors. If this were strictly about parenting, it would have been better."

zimasbeddings added:

"This is the definition of intentionality."

"I thank God for giving you to me": Proud mother shows off hardworking son who helps her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that beautiful mother has shared videos of her hardworking 8-year-old son, David, doing house chores at home.

The videos showed him cleaning the house, cooking for the family, and helping his mother on different occasions.

Sharing the videos on his birthday, the proud mother thanked God for giving her such a hardworking son.

Source: Legit.ng