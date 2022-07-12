A video has shown the moment a cute toddler 'climbed' on a chair and was helping his mother to wash plates in the sink

The boy was busing cleaning and scrubbing a plate in his hand just like an adult would do in the video making the rounds online

But netizens have disagreed with the video, with many of them saying the whole thing was staged by the mother

Social media users are finding it hard to believe that a toddler can climb a high chair in other to help his mother to watch plate.

This disagreement came after a boy was seen in a trending video washing plate in the kitchen while standing on a chair.

Social media users find the boy's action unbelievable. Photo credit: @Naija_PR.

Social media users doubt the video

In the , the boy used a white chair as support because he is not tall enough for his hand to get to where the plates are.

He then washed and scrubbed the plate like an adult, trying to help the mother, according to information gleaned from the video.

While it has generated emotional reactions from netizens, some of them are not having it as they accuse the mother of staging the whole thing.

According to them, there was no way a toddler can bring a chair, stand on it and start washing plates.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@Tracy78264450 commented:

"Lies...she put that baby there still film like she's shocked because how TF did he get the chair there, climb etc?"

@JARAMOGI01 said:

"He’s doing what he has seen his parents do. He is not doing anything of his own originality. Research shows kids start learning things immediately they’re given birth to and kids can start doing house chores from age 3. Let the chores start from them arranging there own toys."

@Francheski64 commented:

"Are you not the one that put the chair there."

