A man has been seen shedding tears profusely in a heavily emotional video currently trending on social media

The reason for the tears is because his kids gave him a Fathers' Day card that sought to appreciate him for all his sacrifices

On the back of the card, his kids were wondering why their father always goes out early and comes back late at night

A video has shown the moment some thoughtful kids sent their dad crying after appreciating him for all his sacrifices.

Feeling appreciated by the kids, the man was left heavily emotional as he shed tears like children.

They wondered why he always come home late. Photo credit: @jessicab_smith.

Source: Instagram

Dad goes to work daily, comes home late

Yet, at the back of the card, the kids were wondering just why their dad goes off early in the morning only to come back late at night, day after day, week after week.

They wrote:

"Dad, you go off to work in the morning and you come home in the evening day after day, week after week. Dad why?"

The emotionally-laden video was shared on Instagram by @jessicab_smith.

Watch the video below:

Instagram users react

@rufus_davis_castro_cma commented:

"The reason why he is so emotional is the fact that we go unrecognized all the time we never get no credit on no days."

@22onyx said:

"All we need is a card ... mother's want breakfast lunch and dinner plus gifts on Mother's Day."

@sportmike66 reacted:

"I know that feeling it’s something that lets a man know that all the sacrifices he’s making for his family does not go unnoticed."

@jane_trinity_jane_trinty said:

"It takes a real man to be a great father. You are a great father. Blessings and respect to you and all great fathers out there who work hard to take care of their family."

