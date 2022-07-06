Nigerian actress, Tomike Adeoye has shared photos of her 1-year-old daughter who recreated a photo she snapped in 1995.

In the old photo, Tomike was putting on a beautiful Aso-oke and clutching a chunk of chicken meat in her right hand

It is the same Aso-oke that her daughter also named Tomike used to recreate the same powerful pose in the new photo

A beautiful baby girl named Tomike has recreated old photos of her mum which were taken in 1995.

Her mum, Tomike Adeoye who is a Nollywood actress shared the new photos in which her daughter wore the same Aso-oke that she used 27 years ago.

The recreation has been described as epic. Photo credit: @bucklesmemoirs and Tomike Adeoye.

Source: UGC

In the new photo, the baby girl who just clocked 1 clutched a chunk of meat the same way her mum clutched it in the old photo.

When she shared the photo on Instagram, it elicited emotional reactions from users on the platform.

One striking aspect is how intact the Aso-oke has remained after it was well-preserved by Tominke's parents.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote:

"27 years later, my baby @tomikeadeoye recreated this photo of me when I clocked 1! Shoutout to my African Mother. They’re truly undefeated!! Thank you for keeping this Asooke of mine!!"

"Thank you Lord for the gift that is Tomike! Thank you for keeping and watching over her! May your light continue to radiate in her life forever!"

See her post below:

Instagram users react

@thelizzyo said:

"Mommy, I know it's not a competition, but you know who wore it best. So precious! Love that grandma kept this!"

@jemimaosunde commented:

"Can’t even tell you how much I love this."

@healthertainer said:

"Ahh!! No be juju be this? Looks like the same person."

Source: Legit.ng