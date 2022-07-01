A lovely video of a dotting man presenting a car gift to his woman has sparked interesting reactions on TikTok

The young man led his woman in blindfolds to the place where the beautiful Range Rover whip was parked

When her eyes were opened, the lady was left with deep excitement as she said the exotic whip is her dream car

Mixed reactions have trailed a video in which a man presented a Range Rover car to his woman.

Netizens are gushing seriously and reacting to the romantic way the car was unveiled to the lady.

The young lady was deeply joyous after receiving the Range Rover car gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@venora03.

In the interesting video which was shared on TikTok by @venora03, the lucky young lady was led in blindfolds to the spot where the beautiful whip was parked.

As her eyes opened and she beheld the exotic surprise, she went wild in jubilation and hugged her man tightly in appreciation.

According to @venora03, the car gifted to her is her dream car. But one TikTok user with the handle @mercyernest was displeased that the young lady failed to give her man a kiss.

Social media reactions

@mercyernest said:

"Not even a kiss for him anyways congrats."

@hayati said:

"God forbid there are more husbands who know and know how to please their wives always, congratulations."

@chichi said:

"Omo congratulations! My dream car. Omo Range Rover white. One day on God. Happy for you dear."

@StarLady4life said:

"Congratulations to ma, am next to be congratulated."

@chigbu_collins said:

"I no fit buy any girl wey I never marry car talk more of an SUV."

@user2946639938286 said:

"You Just acted like say na golf 4 them gift you."

@Vickypweedy8 said:

"The surprise look staged congratulations all the same."

@allied bond said:

"Hope you done buy for your mama first before your girlfriend unless if she's your wife?"

Man gifts wife a brand new Toyota Corolla car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man bought his wife a Toyota Corolla car.

According to the Nigerian man named Adogo Solomon, the car was to appreciate his wife for sticking with him.

Solomon said his wife stayed with him even when he had only a bike, and thus deserved the car.

