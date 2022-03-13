A young man has donated part of his liver to save the life of his father, Deepak Hasija who had an issue with his own liver

The man named Manya said the surgery came out successful and his father is now well again even as he shared photos of himself and his father online

The man's story has made so many people emotional on the internet with many people praising him for his sacrifice for his father

A young man's act of sacrifice for his father has made many people emotional on the internet.

The man named Manya Hasija donated part of his liver to save his father, Deepak Hasija who was terminally ill and the whole process came out successful.

Manya Hasija came through for his dad. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Humans of Bombay

Source: UGC

Doctor said dad had only a few months to live

The man's story was shared on LinkedIn where he said his father was given a bad medical report indicating that he only had a few months to live.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The news broke the son's heart and he started thinking of what to do. He decided he would donate his liver to his dad. He said on LinkedIn:

"Fortunately, I was a match, but I had a fatty liver. I had to donate 65% of my liver for him to survive. So I started exercising and eating healthy to be a fit donor. After several tests, I was told I was healthy for surgery! I was relieved beyond belief and when I gave Papa the good news, he sobbed!"

"Today, we’re both fit. If this experience has taught us anything, it’s that life is uncertain and that family is everything."

Social media users react

When the emotional story was posted by Humans of Bombay, it got thousands of likes and comments. As of the time of writing this story, the post has garnered close to 60k likes. Here are a few of the comments:

Ankit Kumar Gorain said:

"Agree with you sir. There are no bounds for kindness and humanity."

Abhishek Paul commented:

"Totally blown away after reading this !!!"

Joseph Battaglia:

"Incredible and awesome! Pure love! There is nothing greater under God, that one human can do for another, than to lay their life down for them….or risk losing it for them."

Lady donates her kidney to her boyfriend, got dumped months later

Meanwhile Legit.ng had previously reported that a young lady donated her kidney to her boyfriend but she got dumped a few months later.

The lady named Colleen Le was said to have found out that her boyfriend had issues with his kidney and decided to donate hers to him.

However, the lady got butted out of the relationship only seven months after being cheated on by the same she helped.

Source: Legit.ng