A mother named Holly gave birth to a cute son named Benjamin 20 years ago and promptly handed him out for adoption

Holly did this because she believed she lacked the resources to take care of a child as at then and so opted to offer him for adoption

Now, the boy has grown and they have met and even found out that they have both worked in the same establishment, St. Mark's Hospital

Holly, a mother who gave out her infant son for adoption 20 years ago has met the boy for the first time.

The boy named Benjamin is now fully grown and both of them just found out that they have both worked in the same place, St. Mark's Hospital, Salt Lake City, USA.

Holly and Benjamin were overcome with emotions when they finally met. Photo credit: @stmarkshospital.

Source: Instagram

How it happened

In 2001, Holly Shearer then a teenager gave birth to a son named Benjamin. She handed him over to be adopted by the Hulleberg family.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As time goes on and the boy grew Benjamin was increasingly aware that the Hullebergs were not his biological parents and that he was adopted.

Holly, his biological mom also said she never took her mind off the child even though she was never able to meet him.

Holly Finds Benjamin on Facebook

However, in 2021, Holly found Benjamin on Facebook and promptly sent him a message. They arranged to meet and they were both awestruck when they discovered they had both worked at the St. Mark's Hospital, Salt Lake City.

Reacting, Holly who is now 36 told Good Morning America:

“He was always on my mind. More so on holidays and his birthday, roller coaster of emotions. I thought about him all the time.”

On his part, Benjamin said:

“I was crying. It was all very positive emotions. But to me, this is a day I had been waiting for the past 20 years of my life and to imagine that it was finally happening was outrageous. It was a lot to take in.”

Kid becomes emotional after seeing his brother

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a kid stood on the roadside waiting for his elder brother who went to school

The moment he saw his brother's school bus approaching, he started to celebrate in excitement.

When his brother came down from the bus, both of them hugged in passionate love.

Source: Legit.ng