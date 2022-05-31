A Nigerian man named Samsson Olubode who welcomed a son some weeks ago has also got a new job after he cried out online

Samson has told Legit.ng that he has now found a job after crying out that he needs something doing to take care of his family

Although he will not reveald how much the new job is worth, Samson said he feels elated haven stayed out of real work for a long time

It is good news galore for Samson Olubode, a Nigerian man who just got a new job after crying out online.

Samson welcomed a son some weeks ago after 8 years of waiting, but said he had no job to take good care of his family.

Samson expressed happiness at his new job. Photo credit: Photo provided to Legit.ng my Sampson Olubode.

Source: UGC

God answers his prayers

Some weeks after saying he needed a job, God has answered his prayer as he has got one.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Samson sent an employment offer he got to Legit.ng indicating that he will be resuming duties at his new work place on Tuesday, June 1.

He told Legit.ng in a brief chat:

"I am pleased to inform you that I got a job. I'm resuming tomorrow. A former colleague in a place I once worked spoke about my competence to his boss. I was called in for an interview on two occasions and I got the job.

"I feel elated. It's been like almost 2 years without a job. Feeding and servicing loans were almost impossible."

Legit.ng had reported how Sampson welocmed his baby boy after 8 years of agony. He said then that he and his wife spent a lot of mony searching for a child all to no avail.

Nigerian couple welcomes a set of triplets

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Nnamdi Nwankwo, and his wife were blessed with a set of triplets after 25 years of waiting.

The beautiful kids were dedicated at the Assemblies of God Church, Ojodu, Lagos to the admiration of many.

When their story broke online, many were inspired by the great testimony. It also encouraged others who tapped into their blessing.

Source: Legit.ng