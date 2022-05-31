After giving birth to 5 kids, a Nigerian coup l e keyed into family planning in a bid to forestall their childbearing

l They were however left disappointed as they recently welcomed quadruplets at a private clinic in Abuja

The chief medical consultant of the hospital where the quadruplets were delivered felt the couple may not have used the contraceptive in the right way

An Abuja couple, Mr and Mrs Christopher Agbo, did family planning after having five kids but were shocked and disappointed as they recently welcomed quadruplets.

The Agbos who live at Sabon-Tasha, Gwagwa, Abuja were blessed with quadruplets on Thursday, May 26.

They had done family planning in order to stop their childbearing. Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Mrs Agbo had an implant contraception surgery

Mr Agbo told Daily Trust in an interview that his wife had an implant contraception surgery at a local health centre but switched to using drugs as they discovered three months into the process that it wasn't working as expected.

“But despite all these, she conceived and was confirmed to be carrying four babies after a scan.

“We then visited the Kubwa General Hospital where she had a second scan and the same thing was confirmed; even with the expected date of delivery next month.

“But we had to rush back last Thursday as she started observing signs of delivery. She gave birth to the four babies without any operation,’’ Mr Agbo said.

Speaking on the use of contraceptives as claimed by the couple, a chief medical consultant of Kubwa General Hospital identified as Dr Onogwu Joseph felt the man's wife didn't use the contraceptives well which resulted in the pregnancies.

