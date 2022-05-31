A young graduate in Ghana who is currently doing her national service has found herself in a difficult position

The lady's father has gotten her admission to pursue her master's degree in Canada but her boyfriend says she cannot go

According to the lady, she loves the young man so much that she does not want to lose him but she badly wants to travel as well

A young Ghanaian lady has taken her relationship woes online in search of a solution after finding herself in a rather tight spot with her boyfriend.

Narrating her story to Starr Forum on GHOne, the young lady who went anonymous revealed that her boyfriend, who she loves to the moon and back, is threatening to break up with her if she travels outside the country for her master's degree.

According to the narrator, her father is already going through preparations to get her a visa and other important documents she needs to leave for Canada for her studies but she does not want to lose her boyfriend either.

Thinking young lady Photo credit: Ekaterina Goncharova

Source: UGC

What Ghanaians had to say

Upon reading her predicament, Ghanaians rushed into the comment section to share some thoughts with the lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Below were some of their reactions.

AmaRock Van Sarkodie said:

What sacrifices has your boyfriend done for you yet and would he have what he’s asking you to do for him? In my humble opinion he is not the kind of man you should think of marrying. He will sabotage your progress all your life. Why should even allow your boyfriends opinion trumps that of your father?

Kabriku Mwinviel Rhaymond mentioned:

Can you please pass the opportunity to my baby, she doesn't mind taking another masters esp in Canada. Be there

Tetteh Mensah indicated:

Seems the guy does not want the progress of the lady. And a such, a guy like this one does not qualify to be a boyfriend. lol

See the post below

Nigerian man breaks up with his girl in a strange way

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man dumped his girlfriend in the most bizarre way possible.

The man packaged an expensive iPhone and sent to his lady who opened it with happiness.

But inside the package, there was also a letter telling the lady that it was over.

Source: Legit.ng