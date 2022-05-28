A lovely moment between a Nigerian man and his beautiful American wife who was working out has left netizens gushing

The Nigerian had challenged his wife to lift him up and she surprised him by doing so herself and carried him around

Some netizens felt the man didn't expect his woman to be able to pull it off, others remarked that he appeared uneasy while being carried

A cute video of an American woman lifting up her Nigerian husband has stirred lovely reactions on social media.

According to a caption in the clip shared by the couple on their verified TikTok account, the man had challenged his wife to lift him up during her workout session.

Without hesitation, the woman took up the challenge by grabbing him by the waist and lifted him up.

She then walked around the scene while carrying her husband.

The man screamed as his wife successfully passed the challenge. He thereafter lifted his wife up as they served netizens lovely couple goals.

Social media reactions

user6002184654300 said:

" The surprise on his face when you really lifted him is everything! Love you guys."

Lisa Hereford413 said:

"Yall are the cutest couple ever. I really enjoy watching your videos. they make me happy."

user8676533499886 said:

"Lamb has never laughed like this be4 just a copy of the wife's laughs loving y guys."

KirstyFBnervepainstruggles said:

"So cute, more proof Ling is superwoman! Love you guys,been struggling with my prosthetic but u make smile&refocus daily! Best couple on social media x."

Melody Dollars said:

"You both are great together! Wow, she lifted you right up! ."

