A mother and her daughter from Louisiana who share the same birthday are set to walk the same stage during their graduation from Grambling State University.

Suzzon Jiles and her daughter, who share more than one thing in common will be graduating from the establishment in the United States of America on Thursday, May 12.

The 48-year-old mother of two and her daughter Trinity Humphrey are proud of the milestone, MyArklamiss reports.

Photo of Suzzon Jiles and her duaghter Trinity Humphrey. Source: MyArklamiss

Source: UGC

When Suzzon graduated high school

Suzzon graduated from high school at 29-years-old and she never expected to go back to school.

For her, educating her children came first before she could think of continuing her education.

Despite all the challenges, Suzzon returned and pursued a degree in early childhood education at Grambling State University.

Her 21-year-old daughter Trinity Humphrey, is also graduating in Biology with dreams of becoming a dentist one day.

