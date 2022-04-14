A Nigerian lady identified as Omotoyosi is being dragged on social media platform Twitter for falsely raising a kidnap and molestation alarm

Omotoyosi had some hours ago tweeted that she was being kidnapped and molested at a location she went on to give out

The lady's tweet went viral and saw people rallying to get her help only for her to release a new statement rubbishing the first alarm raised

A young Nigerian lady is on the receiving end of fierce criticism from Twitter users following an earlier tweet she raised that is now being termed as clout chasing.

In a now deleted tweet, reposted by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the lady named Omotoyosi via her handle @_misteriouss had some hours ago raised an alarm that she was being molested and kidnapped in Lagos and gave out the phone number of her supposed captor.

She has come out to say it was a false alarm. Photo Credit: @_mysteriouss

The tweet had read:

"I'm being kidnapped guys. I'm being raped. Number 78 Obayan street pako akoka. Lagos.

"Help!!!

"+234 902 531 4530 that's his numver."

Omotoyosi has now appealed to netizens to stop calling the number she released as the alarm raised earlier was a false one.

Her new tweet reads:

"I tweeted earlier that I was kidnapped and raped. It’s false. I’m so sorry for this. Please stop calling and threatening the numbers."

She also shared a video rubbishing the earlier kidnap alarm, stating that she was doing fine.

Watch the video:

Netizens react

@meneikenna said:

"Omo this children will not kill us. It should be a crime to tweet false claims here."

@momolesho said:

"Funny thing be say them fit don ra*pe am true true make people wey she tell say make she no expose herself because of stigma say make she say na lie."

@Nancy4Real8 said:

"What if she was forced to type this under duress? You think she will put up an address and a phone number knowing how Nigeria tweeter works? Nah, think twice my brother."

@DaminaboEric said:

"And tomorrow you’ll tweet genuinely and hope someone will take you serious.

"May God protect you from anything that will make you ask for help on twitter again because you’ll see pepper."

@Giddy_Gatsby said:

"Tell that to the Police when they arrive. I already spoke with the DPO. 78 Obayan street is not far from Bariga police station. And if you guys run away the police will deal up the entire compound. Just wait."

Source: Legit.ng