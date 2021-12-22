A Nigerian woman went through hell in the hands of her captors who molested her repeatedly in Lebanon after she was tricked to the country

The woman said she was forced to sleep with dogs but that she refused to commit the horrible act, and her refusal earned her bodily and mental torture

She said those who lured her to Lebanon told her she was being taken to Canada but she never knew she was falling into a deadly trap

A Nigerian woman has narrated how she was beaten and molested by her captors in Lebanon.

The woman said she was told to sleep with dogs and that her refusal resulted in serious torture that lasted for months.

Nigerian woman trafficked to Lebanon.

Source: Original

According to her, the wicked captors tortured and molested her, making her fall into hypertension while in captivity.

She was deceived and taken to Lebanon instead of Canada

The woman whose name Legit.ng has decided to withhold for the sake of privacy said those who took her to Lebanon told her they were taking her to Canada. Narrating her horrible story, she told Legit Tv:

"What happened is that I'm a widow. I have 3 kids. So things were not working well for me. My first daughter dropped out of university. A friend now advised me that she has an agent and that she wants to travel. That if I'm interested that her agent will assist me. I now said, ok, which country is that? She now said she doesn't know the specific country the agent is having, that if I get there, she will explain to me. She gave me the agent's contact and I went to meet him in Akure. I ran around and I gave him N500,000"

She said because of excitement, she did not check the visa given to her by the agent. When she checked the visa when she got to the airport, she discovered the visa was for Lebanon, not Canada as agreed.

According to her, she decided to take the visa and go to Lebanon, a decision she would later regret. Watch the heartbreaking video below:

Social media users react

Many Nigerians who watched the video shared their thoughts as follows:

@Blessing Ene Ede:

"This is so heartbreaking,there is no place like home.please let's be guided,the little you have is enough. May God heal her"

@Peter Danison:

"Those agents in Nigeria can easily be tracked. That is if Nigerians value human life. Imaging what they are doing to their fellow human."

@Tazle Berry:

"Always use your head. The devil will give you water and take your cup or give you cup and take your water."

Nigerian man shot 18 times while trying to cross to Italy through Lybia

In a closely related story previously reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian man narrated how he was shot 18 times by the Lybian Police when he attempted to cross into Italy through land borders.

The man identified as Saturday Airomoro said he wanted to go to Europe in search of a better life for himself and his family.

The young man said he stopped going to school when he was in SS2 and decided to learn handwork. It was after learning the handwork that he embarked on the desperate journey that nearly took his life.

