A video has shown two little kids who bonded so well that their exchange of love has brought smiles to the lips of social media users

The video showed the kids hugging and admiring each other in a manner that clearly indicates two people who value themselves

The video has generated emotional comments on Instagram where it was shared and people are asking for more such videos

A video of two adorable kids who are siblings and were playing together has got many people emotional on social media.

The video showed a boy and his sister bonding and twinning in an adorable way. They pecked and hugged each other very passionately.

Video gets people wishing to have kids

Many people who have seen the adorable video have started wishing to have such children. Others compared the kids to their own children.

The video was first shared by @jaylabrenae and later reposted by @nigerianwedding.

Nigerians on social media react

@surest_beke said:

"This is just like my son whenever he sees any little child he would run hug them and give them a kiss on their forehead. That's how I always give him a deep forehead kiss whenever am down thinking about so many things (A young widow trying to live a better life again)."

@feyisekemi_ commented:

"This was me and my late lil brother, i miss you so much Timi."

@_liyah__1 reacted:

"It's the way she throws her hands when she wants to hug for me."

@calabar_bridalhair_fascinators said:

"Awww how sweet.. can I get another baby after having four???."

@edithezenwamadu commented:

"So cute❤️❤️❤️. God help me teach my kids true love."

@pscakesnmore said:

"What other definition does cuteness has?"

@babyeverythingshop reacted:

"The way they love up on each other!!! Kids sha, when they start fight like this ehn!"

@bradeevents said:

"One more year and that small will start frustrating their elder so so fight and settle."

