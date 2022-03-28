As mothers are being celebrated on Mothers' Day 2022, a mum was seen on the internet with a baby on her back as she attempts a Tiktok dance

The mum had her baby firmly strapped on her back and then attempted jumping on Tiktok challenge but that didn't go well because the baby was sleeping

As she tried to dance and bounce, the baby's unsteady head bounced twice on her back in a scary way that was also funny

A mother was forced to stop her fun on Tiktok when she noticed that her baby which she had on her back was uncomfortable.

The baby was sleeping and as she attempted to do her dance, she noticed that the baby's unsteady head was bouncing back and forth on her back.

The mu danced happily. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

Mothers' Day fun in Nigeria

It appeared the woman wanted to catch her fun on Tiktok but the baby was the hindrance. As a result, she stopped briefly to readjust her wrapper and strap the baby properly.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to woman having fun on Tiktok

When the video was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, many people reacted to it in different funny ways. See some of the reactions below:

@queenmobola_bola said:

"May this day grant us unexpected blessings."

@alpha.lima.foxtrot reacted:

"She got the vibes... for inside mind. Let it go!!!!!"

@iqueenlatifat commented:

"TikTok is not for everyone ……. But unfortunately, everyone is on it."

@xellent_kreations commented:

"Na fine babe sha. She needs small money to freshen up."

@gisma_23 reacted:

"Na so precious brown take start and she don blow mama you go blow too no worry in bob risky voice."

@gracedaniels473 said:

"Pikin wey dey sleep him own jeje sef don hear am."

Nigerian men learn how to back children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Nigerian men were called on stage at an event to learn how to back children.

Their performance was however very hilarious as they could not do it perfectly.

One of them backed the baby in a hilarious way and started moving away. But it was certain that the baby would soon fall off.

Source: Legit.ng